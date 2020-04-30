Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.3444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 332712 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 61435 EQS News ID: 1034385 End of Announcement EQS News Service

