Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.5926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17047229 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 61516 EQS News ID: 1034559 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)