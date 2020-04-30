Schedule of Government Securities auctions for May 2020 - July 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-04 2020-05-06 2024-04-17 EUR 1442 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-11 2020-05-13 2023-04-01 EUR 1053 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-18 2020-05-20 2028-05-03 EUR 2905 LT0000610305 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-25 2020-05-27 2023-04-01 EUR 1039 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-01 2020-06-03 2026-11-27 EUR 2368 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-08 2020-06-10 2023-04-01 EUR 1025 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-15 2020-06-17 2029-08-28 EUR 3359 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-22 2020-06-25 2024-04-17 EUR 1392 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-29 2020-07-01 2026-11-27 EUR 2340 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-07 2020-07-09 2023-04-01 EUR 996 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-13 2020-07-15 2029-08-28 EUR 3331 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-20 2020-07-22 2026-01-22 EUR 2010 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-27 2020-07-29 2023-04-01 EUR 976 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de