Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.5133 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1743446 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975

April 30, 2020 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)