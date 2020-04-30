Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.9101 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 275147 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 61540 EQS News ID: 1034609 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)