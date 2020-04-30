Anzeige
Vancouver Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Vancouver, North Vancouver and Surrey Regions. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Vancouver & Regions Area.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

A Glass Act

WINDOW CLEANING | NORTH VANCOUVER
155C Riverside Drive
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7H 1T6
https://www.aglassact.net/
(604) 435-3550

Able Irrigation

IRRIGATION SYSTEMS | VANCOUVER
4450 Dawson Street
Burnaby, British Columbia V5C 4B9
www.ableirrigation.com
(604) 584-7676

Allegra Printing

PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
1290 Venables St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6A 4B4
www.allegra.ca
(604) 875-1919

Alpha Carpet Cleaning Ltd

CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | SURREY
19349 94 Ave
Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4S1
alphacarpet.ca
(604) 580-0009

Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services

FUNERAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
1209 - 207 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1H7
http://www.amherstcremation.com/
(604) 831-3023

Anago of Vancouver

JANITORIAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
302 - 19292 60th Ave
Surrey, British Columbia V3S 3M2
https://anagovancouver.ca/
(604) 336-621

Andrew Reid North Vancouver Realtor

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | NORTH VANCOUVER
241 West Rockland Road
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7N 2W2
http://www.haddenproperties.com/
(604) 618-1636

Arbutus Sundecks

DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER
1117 11871 Horseshoe Way
Richmond, British Columbia V7A 5H5
www.arbutusvinyl.com
(604) 322-1059

Aroma Web Design

Web Design | VANCOUVER, NORTH VANCOUVER & SURREY
73 Water Street, 6th Floor
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1A1
https://aromawebdesign.com/
(778) 387-3525

ARPAC

FORKLIFTS | VANCOUVER
7663 Progress Way
Delta, British Columbia V4G 1A2
https://www.arpac.ca/
(604) 940-4000
(800) 946-8511

Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

MASSAGE THERAPY | VANCOUVER
407 - 1200 Lonsdale Ave.
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 3H6
www.avitahealth.ca
(604) 980-4491
(778) 227-9662

Automation One Business Systems Inc.

OFFICE EQUIPMENT | VANCOUVER
1365 Boundary Rd.
Vancouver, British Columbia V5K 4T9
www.automationone.ca
(604) 255-6622
(888) 652-9922

Beaver Landscape

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER
Unit 4, 11720 VOYAGEUR WAY
Richmond, British Columbia V6X 3G9
www.beaverlandscape.com
(604) 271-3060

Bella Turf

ARTIFICIAL GRASS SYNTHETIC TURF | VANCOUVER
19347 24 Ave #107
Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3S9
bellaturf.ca
(604) 385-4727
(888) 970-8771

Blue Sky Phytherapy & Wellness Centre

PHYSIOTHERAPIST | NORTH VANCOUVER
700 Marine Drive, Suite 120 & 130
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 1H3
www.blueskyphysio.com
(604) 988-7761

Brite Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENTS | VANCOUVER
4275 Phillips Ave
Burnaby, British Columbia V5A 2G9
briteblinds.ca
(604) 420-8820

Broadway Station Dental Centre

DENTIST | VANCOUVER
12 - 2495 Commercial Dr.
Vancouver, British Columbia V5N 4B8
www.broadwaystationdental.com
(604) 874-6322

Burnaby Blacktop

PAVING CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER
4641 Byrne Rd
Burnaby, British Columbia V5J 3H6
burnabyblacktop.ca
(778) 855-0513

Burnaby Pro Driving School

TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL | VANCOUVER
5004 Still Creek Ave
Burnaby, British Columbia V5C 5V1
Burnabypro.ca
(604) 291-2255
(800) 808-2332

Cambie Roofing

ROOFING | VANCOUVER
1367 East Kent Avenue North
Vancouver, British Columbia V5X 4T6
www.cambieroofing.com
(604) 261-1111

Complete Accounting Solutions

ACCOUNTING SERVICES | SURREY
#100, 17619 - 96th Ave.
Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4A9
www.completeaccounting.ca
(604) 498-2655
(877) 783-0599

Cruise Connections

TRAVEL AGENCIES | VANCOUVER
604 - 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2V2
cruise-connections.com
(604) 684-9283
(800) 661-9283

D'oro Gelato e Caffé

RESTAURANTS - DESSERTS | VANCOUVER
1222 Robson St
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 1C1
www.dorogc.com
(778) 329-9560

Delton Denture Clinic

DENTURISTRS | VANCOUVER
7313 120 St #209
Delta, British Columbia V4C 6P5
www.deltondentures.com
(604) 590-1111

Dermal Laser Centres

SKIN CARE AND LASER CLINIC | VANCOUVER
803 Davie St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1B7
dermallaser.com
(604) 638-7546 (SKIN)

Dhillon Bros. Paving

SNOW REMOVAL | VANCOUVER
10780 Blundell Rd
Richmond, British Columbia V6Y 1L1
www.dhillonpaving.ca
(604) 839-5531

Disposal Queen

GARBAGE REMOVAL | SURREY
508-5782 Berton Ave
Vancouver, British Columbia V6S 0C1
https://www.disposal-queen.com/
(778) 929-1023

Econowise Sunrooms & Patio Covers

SOLARIUM SUNROOMS SKYLIGHTS | VANCOUVER
12651 80 ave. #123
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 3A6
http://www.econowisesunrooms.ca/
(604) 593 - 7496

Espresso Dolce

COFFEE SERVICE AND SUPPLIES | VANCOUVER
1751 Boundary Rd
Vancouver, British Columbia V5M 3Y7
https://espressodolce.ca/
(604) 326-3333
(877) 888-2739

Evergreen Nursing Services

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES | VANCOUVER
313-2083 Alma Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6R 4N6
www.evergreennursing.ca
(604) 264-7959

Fraser Chiropractic Group & Massage Therapy

CHIROPRACTORS | VANCOUVER
Suite 130 - 809 West 41st Avenue
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 2N6
www.fraserchiro.ca
(604) 321-6704

Freeman Audio Visual

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
395 W 8th Ave
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1N7
https://freemanav-ca.com/
(604) 255-1151

Hillcrest Security

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES | VANCOUVER
22420 Dewdney Trunk Road
Maple Ridge, British Columbia V2X 3J5
www.hillcrestsecurity.ca
(604) 908-3487

Hollyburn Eye Clinic

OPTICIAN/OPTOMETRIST | NORTH VANCOUVER
#101 - 252 Esplanade W
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 0E9
https://www.hollyburneyeclinic.com
(604) 984-2020

Honu Boat Charters

RECREATIONAL CRUISES | VANCOUVER
750 Pacific Blvd
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 5E7
https://www.honuboatcharters.com
(604) 818-1808

Horizon Chartered Professional Accountants

ACCOUNTANTS | VANCOUVER
1400-650 West Georgia
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N8
https://horizoncpa.ca/
(604) 697-7777

Integrative Naturopathic Medical Centre

NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE | VANCOUVER
730-1285 Broadway W
Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8
www.integrative.ca
(604) 738-1012

Iron Age Manufacturing Ltd.

IRON PRODUCTS | VANCOUVER
2755 Boundary Rd.
Vancouver, British Columbia V5M 3Z7
www.ironagebc.com
(604) 876-0914

La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique Ltd

FLORIST | VANCOUVER
#148- 6350 120 St
Surrey, British Columbia V3X 3K1
http://www.labellefleur.com/
(604) 591-3327

Langley Farm Market

FRUIT VEGETABLE RETAIL DISTRIBUTOR | VANCOUVER
26 Fawcett Rd
Coquitlam, British Columbia V3K 6X9
https://www.langleyfarm.ca
(604) 520-7168

Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION | VANCOUVER
HSBC Tower 885 West Georgia Street, Suite 110A
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3E8
https://www.lasikmd.com
(866) 961-2020

Life Maid Easy

MAID HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES | VANCOUVER
301-7 w 7th
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1L4
https://www.lifemaideasy.com
(604) 682-6243
(833) 247-6243

Lionsgate Scaffolding

SCAFFOLDING | VANCOUVER
8601 main street
Vancouver, British Columbia V5X 0E6
www.lionsgatescaffolding.com
(604) 321-8852

Marpole Physiotherapy Clinic

PHYSIOTHERAPIST | VANCOUVER
8337 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6P 4Z8
http://marpolephysio.com/
(604) 263-4414

Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning

DUCT CLEANING | VANCOUVER
151-10090 152nd Street, Suite 198
Surrey, British Columbia V3R 8X8
masduct.com
(604) 589-2553

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2
https://www.milani.ca
(604) 888-8888

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

PLUMBING CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2
https://www.milani.ca
(604) 888-8888

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

DRAINAGE SEWER SERVICES | VANCOUVER
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2
https://www.milani.ca
(604) 888-8888

Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | VANCOUVER
305 - 1488 Hornby St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1X3
minit-tune.com
(604) 684-5515

Oak & Burrard Animal Hospital

VETERINARIANS | VANCOUVER
3888 Oak Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 2M5
https://oakvet.com
(604) 739-7111

Pacific M&A & Business Brokers

BUSINESS BROKERS | VANCOUVER
Unit 215 - 625 Howe Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6
www.pmabb.com
(604) 696-6111

painPRO

PAIN AND REHABILITATION THERAPY | VANCOUVER
6454 King George st, 208
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4Z9
www.painproclinics.com
(604) 683-7246

Premiere Executive Suites

EXECUTIVE SUITES | VANCOUVER
103-8811 Laurel Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6P 3V9
www.premieresuites.com
(604) 569-0543

Primus

VOIP (VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER) | VANCOUVER
2680 Skymark Avenue
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5L6
primus.ca
(416) 236-3636
(877) 654-7319

Pro Image Gutters

Eavestroughs | VANCOUVER
6 - 5508 Production Blvd
Surrey, British Columbia V3S 8P5
www.proimagegutters.com
(604) 533-7325
(604) 820-7323

RB Global Immigration Consultants

IMMIGRATION CONSULTING | VANCOUVER
409 Granville Street, Suite 1500
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2
https://immigrationconsultant.ca/
(604) 366-8940

Reach for the Stars Montessori Learning Academy

CHILDCARE-PRESCHOOL/DAYCARE | VANCOUVER
3440 Boundary Rd
Burnaby, British Columbia V5M 4A5
www.montessoristar.com
(604) 688-7827
604-688-STAR(7827)

Red Tree Wellness

ACUPUNCTURE | VANCOUVER
Suite 743 - 550 West Broadway Avenue
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 0E9
www.RedTreeWellness.ca
(604) 873-3827

ReStoring Data

DATA RECOVERY & DIGITAL FORENSICS | VANCOUVER
Suite 207 - 788 Beatty Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2M1
www.ReStoringData.ca
(604) 737-8771
(877) 737-8003

Salmon's Transfer Ltd

MOVING COMPANIES | VANCOUVER
100-9500 Van Horne Way
Richmond, British Columbia V6X 1W3
https://salmonstransfer.com
(604) 273-2921

Sands & Associates

BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE | VANCOUVER
1100 Melville St, Suite 1370
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A6
www.sands-trustee.com
(604) 684-3030
(800) 661-3030

Save More Plumbing & Lighting

Kitchen & Bath Fixture Showroom | VANCOUVER
1790 Kingsway
Vancouver, British Columbia V5N 2S6
www.savemoreplumbing.com
(604) 436-0124

Solutions Signs & Awnings

SIGNS & AWNINGS | VANCOUVER
5384 Imperial St
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 1E6
http://www.solutionsignsawnings.com/
(604) 568-6679

Southridge Dental

COSMETIC DENTISTS | SURREY
103-5680 152nd St
Surrey, British Columbia V3S 3K2
www.southridgedental.ca
(604) 575-1555

Sunburst Stone (Port Coquitlam)

COUNTERTOPS | VANCOUVER
1835 McLean Ave
Coquitlam, British Columbia V3C 1N1
www.sunburststone.com
(604) 945-7273

Suncreek Auto Glass Ltd

AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELDS | SURREY
100-6840 King George Blvd
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4Z9
suncreekautoglass.ca
(604) 590-1314

Sunwing Airlines

VACATION PROVIDERS | VANCOUVER
27 Fasken Drive
Toronto, Ontario M9W 1K6
www.sunwing.ca
(877) SUNWING (786-9464)

Surrey Weight Loss Clinic

WEIGHT CONTROL | SURREY
104 - 7327 137th Street
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 1A4
surreyweightlossclinic.com
(604) 825-9743

The Garage Door Depot

GARAGE OVERHEAD DOORS | VANCOUVER
#120-19055 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, British Columbia V3Y 0G4
www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver
(604) 526-1086

The Yoga Root

YOGA STUDIO | NORTH VANCOUVER
#106 - 850 Harbourside Drive
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7P 0A3
www.theyogaroot.ca
(604) 971-6160

Tom Lee Music

MUSIC INSTRUMENT STORE | VANCOUVER
310-650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N7
www.tomleemusic.ca
(604) 685-8471
(888) 886-6533

Topas Driving School Inc.

DRIVING SCHOOL | VANCOUVER
1285 W Broadway #600
Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8
https://www.Topas.ca
(236) 8-TOPAS-5 (office admin)
(236) 8-TOPAS-8 (info & booking)

Total Pest Control

PEST CONTROL | VANCOUVER
129-7475 135 St
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 0M8
www.tpcs.ca
(604) 349-6402

Trail Appliances

HOME APPLIANCE SALES | VANCOUVER
3388 Sweden Way
Richmond, British Columbia V6B 0B2
www.trailappliances.com
(604) 233-2030

Trans Canada Labels

LABELS | VANCOUVER
105 - 1628 Fosters Way
Delta, British Columbia V3M 6S6
transcanadalabels.com
(604) 525-7898
(888) 552-2357

Vancouver Centre for Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry

COSMETIC DENTISTS | VANCOUVER
4800 Kingsway #359
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 4N2
https://www.vccid.com
(604) 434-0248

Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Limited

CARPENTRY MILLWORK | VANCOUVER
18810 - 96 Ave
Surrey, British Columbia V4N 3R1
westcoastmoulding.com
(604) 513-1138
(800) 667-5597

Wiseworth Canada

AIR COMPRESSORS | VANCOUVER
#101 - 19298 21st Avenue
Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3M3
https://www.wiseworth.com/
(604) 536-0343
(866) 576-9441

Zip Courier

COURIER SERVICES | VANCOUVER
103- 1588 Derwent Way
Delta, British Columbia V3M 6Z7
www.zipcourier.ca
(604) 549-0404

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Durham Region, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Halton Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor, Winnipeg and York Region.

CONTACT:

Consumer Choice Award
1-888-892-9273
info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587809/Vancouver-Region-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE