Vancouver Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Vancouver, North Vancouver and Surrey Regions. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Vancouver & Regions Area.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.
A Glass Act
WINDOW CLEANING | NORTH VANCOUVER
155C Riverside Drive
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7H 1T6
https://www.aglassact.net/
(604) 435-3550
Able Irrigation
IRRIGATION SYSTEMS | VANCOUVER
4450 Dawson Street
Burnaby, British Columbia V5C 4B9
www.ableirrigation.com
(604) 584-7676
Allegra Printing
PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
1290 Venables St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6A 4B4
www.allegra.ca
(604) 875-1919
Alpha Carpet Cleaning Ltd
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | SURREY
19349 94 Ave
Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4S1
alphacarpet.ca
(604) 580-0009
Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services
FUNERAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
1209 - 207 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1H7
http://www.amherstcremation.com/
(604) 831-3023
Anago of Vancouver
JANITORIAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
302 - 19292 60th Ave
Surrey, British Columbia V3S 3M2
https://anagovancouver.ca/
(604) 336-621
Andrew Reid North Vancouver Realtor
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | NORTH VANCOUVER
241 West Rockland Road
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7N 2W2
http://www.haddenproperties.com/
(604) 618-1636
Arbutus Sundecks
DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER
1117 11871 Horseshoe Way
Richmond, British Columbia V7A 5H5
www.arbutusvinyl.com
(604) 322-1059
Aroma Web Design
Web Design | VANCOUVER, NORTH VANCOUVER & SURREY
73 Water Street, 6th Floor
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1A1
https://aromawebdesign.com/
(778) 387-3525
ARPAC
FORKLIFTS | VANCOUVER
7663 Progress Way
Delta, British Columbia V4G 1A2
https://www.arpac.ca/
(604) 940-4000
(800) 946-8511
Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center
MASSAGE THERAPY | VANCOUVER
407 - 1200 Lonsdale Ave.
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 3H6
www.avitahealth.ca
(604) 980-4491
(778) 227-9662
Automation One Business Systems Inc.
OFFICE EQUIPMENT | VANCOUVER
1365 Boundary Rd.
Vancouver, British Columbia V5K 4T9
www.automationone.ca
(604) 255-6622
(888) 652-9922
Beaver Landscape
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER
Unit 4, 11720 VOYAGEUR WAY
Richmond, British Columbia V6X 3G9
www.beaverlandscape.com
(604) 271-3060
Bella Turf
ARTIFICIAL GRASS SYNTHETIC TURF | VANCOUVER
19347 24 Ave #107
Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3S9
bellaturf.ca
(604) 385-4727
(888) 970-8771
Blue Sky Phytherapy & Wellness Centre
PHYSIOTHERAPIST | NORTH VANCOUVER
700 Marine Drive, Suite 120 & 130
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 1H3
www.blueskyphysio.com
(604) 988-7761
Brite Blinds
WINDOW TREATMENTS | VANCOUVER
4275 Phillips Ave
Burnaby, British Columbia V5A 2G9
briteblinds.ca
(604) 420-8820
Broadway Station Dental Centre
DENTIST | VANCOUVER
12 - 2495 Commercial Dr.
Vancouver, British Columbia V5N 4B8
www.broadwaystationdental.com
(604) 874-6322
Burnaby Blacktop
PAVING CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER
4641 Byrne Rd
Burnaby, British Columbia V5J 3H6
burnabyblacktop.ca
(778) 855-0513
Burnaby Pro Driving School
TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL | VANCOUVER
5004 Still Creek Ave
Burnaby, British Columbia V5C 5V1
Burnabypro.ca
(604) 291-2255
(800) 808-2332
Cambie Roofing
ROOFING | VANCOUVER
1367 East Kent Avenue North
Vancouver, British Columbia V5X 4T6
www.cambieroofing.com
(604) 261-1111
Complete Accounting Solutions
ACCOUNTING SERVICES | SURREY
#100, 17619 - 96th Ave.
Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4A9
www.completeaccounting.ca
(604) 498-2655
(877) 783-0599
Cruise Connections
TRAVEL AGENCIES | VANCOUVER
604 - 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2V2
cruise-connections.com
(604) 684-9283
(800) 661-9283
D'oro Gelato e Caffé
RESTAURANTS - DESSERTS | VANCOUVER
1222 Robson St
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 1C1
www.dorogc.com
(778) 329-9560
Delton Denture Clinic
DENTURISTRS | VANCOUVER
7313 120 St #209
Delta, British Columbia V4C 6P5
www.deltondentures.com
(604) 590-1111
Dermal Laser Centres
SKIN CARE AND LASER CLINIC | VANCOUVER
803 Davie St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1B7
dermallaser.com
(604) 638-7546 (SKIN)
Dhillon Bros. Paving
SNOW REMOVAL | VANCOUVER
10780 Blundell Rd
Richmond, British Columbia V6Y 1L1
www.dhillonpaving.ca
(604) 839-5531
Disposal Queen
GARBAGE REMOVAL | SURREY
508-5782 Berton Ave
Vancouver, British Columbia V6S 0C1
https://www.disposal-queen.com/
(778) 929-1023
Econowise Sunrooms & Patio Covers
SOLARIUM SUNROOMS SKYLIGHTS | VANCOUVER
12651 80 ave. #123
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 3A6
http://www.econowisesunrooms.ca/
(604) 593 - 7496
Espresso Dolce
COFFEE SERVICE AND SUPPLIES | VANCOUVER
1751 Boundary Rd
Vancouver, British Columbia V5M 3Y7
https://espressodolce.ca/
(604) 326-3333
(877) 888-2739
Evergreen Nursing Services
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES | VANCOUVER
313-2083 Alma Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6R 4N6
www.evergreennursing.ca
(604) 264-7959
Fraser Chiropractic Group & Massage Therapy
CHIROPRACTORS | VANCOUVER
Suite 130 - 809 West 41st Avenue
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 2N6
www.fraserchiro.ca
(604) 321-6704
Freeman Audio Visual
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER
395 W 8th Ave
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1N7
https://freemanav-ca.com/
(604) 255-1151
Hillcrest Security
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES | VANCOUVER
22420 Dewdney Trunk Road
Maple Ridge, British Columbia V2X 3J5
www.hillcrestsecurity.ca
(604) 908-3487
Hollyburn Eye Clinic
OPTICIAN/OPTOMETRIST | NORTH VANCOUVER
#101 - 252 Esplanade W
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 0E9
https://www.hollyburneyeclinic.com
(604) 984-2020
Honu Boat Charters
RECREATIONAL CRUISES | VANCOUVER
750 Pacific Blvd
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 5E7
https://www.honuboatcharters.com
(604) 818-1808
Horizon Chartered Professional Accountants
ACCOUNTANTS | VANCOUVER
1400-650 West Georgia
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N8
https://horizoncpa.ca/
(604) 697-7777
Integrative Naturopathic Medical Centre
NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE | VANCOUVER
730-1285 Broadway W
Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8
www.integrative.ca
(604) 738-1012
Iron Age Manufacturing Ltd.
IRON PRODUCTS | VANCOUVER
2755 Boundary Rd.
Vancouver, British Columbia V5M 3Z7
www.ironagebc.com
(604) 876-0914
La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique Ltd
FLORIST | VANCOUVER
#148- 6350 120 St
Surrey, British Columbia V3X 3K1
http://www.labellefleur.com/
(604) 591-3327
Langley Farm Market
FRUIT VEGETABLE RETAIL DISTRIBUTOR | VANCOUVER
26 Fawcett Rd
Coquitlam, British Columbia V3K 6X9
https://www.langleyfarm.ca
(604) 520-7168
Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION | VANCOUVER
HSBC Tower 885 West Georgia Street, Suite 110A
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3E8
https://www.lasikmd.com
(866) 961-2020
Life Maid Easy
MAID HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES | VANCOUVER
301-7 w 7th
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1L4
https://www.lifemaideasy.com
(604) 682-6243
(833) 247-6243
Lionsgate Scaffolding
SCAFFOLDING | VANCOUVER
8601 main street
Vancouver, British Columbia V5X 0E6
www.lionsgatescaffolding.com
(604) 321-8852
Marpole Physiotherapy Clinic
PHYSIOTHERAPIST | VANCOUVER
8337 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6P 4Z8
http://marpolephysio.com/
(604) 263-4414
Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning
DUCT CLEANING | VANCOUVER
151-10090 152nd Street, Suite 198
Surrey, British Columbia V3R 8X8
masduct.com
(604) 589-2553
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2
https://www.milani.ca
(604) 888-8888
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
PLUMBING CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2
https://www.milani.ca
(604) 888-8888
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
DRAINAGE SEWER SERVICES | VANCOUVER
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2
https://www.milani.ca
(604) 888-8888
Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | VANCOUVER
305 - 1488 Hornby St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1X3
minit-tune.com
(604) 684-5515
Oak & Burrard Animal Hospital
VETERINARIANS | VANCOUVER
3888 Oak Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 2M5
https://oakvet.com
(604) 739-7111
Pacific M&A & Business Brokers
BUSINESS BROKERS | VANCOUVER
Unit 215 - 625 Howe Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6
www.pmabb.com
(604) 696-6111
painPRO
PAIN AND REHABILITATION THERAPY | VANCOUVER
6454 King George st, 208
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4Z9
www.painproclinics.com
(604) 683-7246
Premiere Executive Suites
EXECUTIVE SUITES | VANCOUVER
103-8811 Laurel Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6P 3V9
www.premieresuites.com
(604) 569-0543
Primus
VOIP (VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER) | VANCOUVER
2680 Skymark Avenue
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5L6
primus.ca
(416) 236-3636
(877) 654-7319
Pro Image Gutters
Eavestroughs | VANCOUVER
6 - 5508 Production Blvd
Surrey, British Columbia V3S 8P5
www.proimagegutters.com
(604) 533-7325
(604) 820-7323
RB Global Immigration Consultants
IMMIGRATION CONSULTING | VANCOUVER
409 Granville Street, Suite 1500
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2
https://immigrationconsultant.ca/
(604) 366-8940
Reach for the Stars Montessori Learning Academy
CHILDCARE-PRESCHOOL/DAYCARE | VANCOUVER
3440 Boundary Rd
Burnaby, British Columbia V5M 4A5
www.montessoristar.com
(604) 688-7827
604-688-STAR(7827)
Red Tree Wellness
ACUPUNCTURE | VANCOUVER
Suite 743 - 550 West Broadway Avenue
Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 0E9
www.RedTreeWellness.ca
(604) 873-3827
ReStoring Data
DATA RECOVERY & DIGITAL FORENSICS | VANCOUVER
Suite 207 - 788 Beatty Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2M1
www.ReStoringData.ca
(604) 737-8771
(877) 737-8003
Salmon's Transfer Ltd
MOVING COMPANIES | VANCOUVER
100-9500 Van Horne Way
Richmond, British Columbia V6X 1W3
https://salmonstransfer.com
(604) 273-2921
Sands & Associates
BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE | VANCOUVER
1100 Melville St, Suite 1370
Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A6
www.sands-trustee.com
(604) 684-3030
(800) 661-3030
Save More Plumbing & Lighting
Kitchen & Bath Fixture Showroom | VANCOUVER
1790 Kingsway
Vancouver, British Columbia V5N 2S6
www.savemoreplumbing.com
(604) 436-0124
Solutions Signs & Awnings
SIGNS & AWNINGS | VANCOUVER
5384 Imperial St
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 1E6
http://www.solutionsignsawnings.com/
(604) 568-6679
Southridge Dental
COSMETIC DENTISTS | SURREY
103-5680 152nd St
Surrey, British Columbia V3S 3K2
www.southridgedental.ca
(604) 575-1555
Sunburst Stone (Port Coquitlam)
COUNTERTOPS | VANCOUVER
1835 McLean Ave
Coquitlam, British Columbia V3C 1N1
www.sunburststone.com
(604) 945-7273
Suncreek Auto Glass Ltd
AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELDS | SURREY
100-6840 King George Blvd
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4Z9
suncreekautoglass.ca
(604) 590-1314
Sunwing Airlines
VACATION PROVIDERS | VANCOUVER
27 Fasken Drive
Toronto, Ontario M9W 1K6
www.sunwing.ca
(877) SUNWING (786-9464)
Surrey Weight Loss Clinic
WEIGHT CONTROL | SURREY
104 - 7327 137th Street
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 1A4
surreyweightlossclinic.com
(604) 825-9743
The Garage Door Depot
GARAGE OVERHEAD DOORS | VANCOUVER
#120-19055 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, British Columbia V3Y 0G4
www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver
(604) 526-1086
The Yoga Root
YOGA STUDIO | NORTH VANCOUVER
#106 - 850 Harbourside Drive
North Vancouver, British Columbia V7P 0A3
www.theyogaroot.ca
(604) 971-6160
Tom Lee Music
MUSIC INSTRUMENT STORE | VANCOUVER
310-650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N7
www.tomleemusic.ca
(604) 685-8471
(888) 886-6533
Topas Driving School Inc.
DRIVING SCHOOL | VANCOUVER
1285 W Broadway #600
Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8
https://www.Topas.ca
(236) 8-TOPAS-5 (office admin)
(236) 8-TOPAS-8 (info & booking)
Total Pest Control
PEST CONTROL | VANCOUVER
129-7475 135 St
Surrey, British Columbia V3W 0M8
www.tpcs.ca
(604) 349-6402
Trail Appliances
HOME APPLIANCE SALES | VANCOUVER
3388 Sweden Way
Richmond, British Columbia V6B 0B2
www.trailappliances.com
(604) 233-2030
Trans Canada Labels
LABELS | VANCOUVER
105 - 1628 Fosters Way
Delta, British Columbia V3M 6S6
transcanadalabels.com
(604) 525-7898
(888) 552-2357
Vancouver Centre for Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry
COSMETIC DENTISTS | VANCOUVER
4800 Kingsway #359
Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 4N2
https://www.vccid.com
(604) 434-0248
Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Limited
CARPENTRY MILLWORK | VANCOUVER
18810 - 96 Ave
Surrey, British Columbia V4N 3R1
westcoastmoulding.com
(604) 513-1138
(800) 667-5597
Wiseworth Canada
AIR COMPRESSORS | VANCOUVER
#101 - 19298 21st Avenue
Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3M3
https://www.wiseworth.com/
(604) 536-0343
(866) 576-9441
Zip Courier
COURIER SERVICES | VANCOUVER
103- 1588 Derwent Way
Delta, British Columbia V3M 6Z7
www.zipcourier.ca
(604) 549-0404
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Durham Region, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Halton Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor, Winnipeg and York Region.
