Teachers on Call wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Teachers on Call is a four-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Toronto Central and the category of Tutoring.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: We have been the winner now four years in a row for the Consumer Choice Award for tutoring in Toronto. We love our work and helping children grow more confident at school. It is gratifying and humbling to know that we provide such a valuable service to so many families who recognize our business as the best tutoring service in the Toronto area.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: Teachers on Call has been working with students for over 35 years. We believe that our philosophy of providing personalized instruction, individual attention, and flexibility by passionate, professional tutors makes all the difference to our clients.

Students learn from highly knowledgeable tutors who use the Ontario Curriculum and Ministry guidelines, meaning that our approach integrates well with school and is focused on your child's success.

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: Our "latest" product of Online Tutoring isn't exactly our latest - but with the situation with COVID-19 and self-isolation measures, it has become the primary model by which we are helping parents and students while school boards are getting remote learning underway for the remainder of the school year.



Q: What is one thing that the general public may not know about your company that you would like them to know?

A: Teachers on Call is a family business! Teachers on Call was founded in 1984 by Rhona Sallay. Today, her daughter, Joanne Sallay, runs the business along with her husband, Michael Handelsman.

Q: How do you keep up with the trends in your industry?

A: Our team includes Ontario Certified Teachers (OCT) who use a curriculum-based approach and are up to date with the Ontario Curriculum and Ministry guidelines. We cover a wide range in grade levels (K-12) and subjects including math, English, science, French, literacy, and numeracy.

With regard to trends outside of the curriculum, we try to anticipate how we can best offer our educational services to our students and their parents, which is why we have recently been expanding our online tutoring offerings to provide more remote services to children across the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario!



Q: Name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you. How did this person impact your life?

A: Rhona Sallay, my mother, was a special education teacher and department head when she first founded Teachers on Call. She believed then, as now, that every child deserves the chance to maximize their learning experiences, and that having additional educational support at home made a big difference to students. It was easy to learn from her example and I believe wholeheartedly in the core principle that Teachers on Call was built on.



Q: Are you or your company involved in your community? (charity, fundraising, etc.)

A: Our signature sponsorship at Teachers on Call is the Corsage Project, a community-based program in partnership with the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, dedicated to giving the authentic prom experience to financially deserving high-school students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate. The Corsage Project is especially near and dear to my heart as my mother co-founded it 20 years ago, and I have had the privilege to follow in her footsteps again to lead it for the last 10 years.

The Corsage Project will still support graduating young women, even though we are unable to host this year's annual Boutique Ball due to the evolving Covid-19 pandemic. The Corsage Project annually awards Scholarships and Community Awards to Corsage participants to help them achieve their post-secondary goals. This year, we are adding bursaries to our Community Awards program to support even more Corsage Participants who are unable to attend this year due to the pandemic. Teachers on Call is the founding partner of this program, so I am incredibly proud that it will continue in this challenging time.

