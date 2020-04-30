Gordon Brothers Appointed by Joint Administrators of Bibby Hydromap Ltd

London, UK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, has been instructed by KMPG to market for sale the modern and fully equipped marine survey vessel fleet of Bibby Hydromap Ltd, together with the extensive inventory of marine survey and test equipment and associated assets.

Marine survey specialist Bibby Hydromap Ltd was placed into Administration in April 2020 with Andrew Stone and Rick Harrison of KPMG appointed Joint Administrators.

Gordon Brothers are partnering with Offshore Shipbrokers Ltd (OSL), who are acting as exclusive vessel brokers for the vessels 'Bibby Athena', 'Bibby Tethra', 'Proteus', and 'Pulsar.'

Formerly known as Osiris Projects, the company was established in 1997 and provide hydrographic, geophysical, UXO, ROV, and asset inspection surveys.

Gordon Brothers will be supervising the disposition of all non-deployed survey equipment together with warehouse and office fixtures and fittings, and test equipment, all of which is currently located at the company's headquarters in Bromborough, Wirral, UK.

Mark Lord, Director at Gordon Brothers commented, "We are delighted that Gordon Brothers has been appointed by the Joint Administrators of Bibby Hydromap Ltd, to provide them with both asset valuation and disposition advice on this significant assignment. It is very rare that marine survey assets of this quality come to market and given the high level of interest currently being expressed, we anticipate an extremely positive outcome for the Administration."

For more information on the assets for sale, please contact Mark Lord at mlord@gordonbrothers.com.

About Gordon Brothers

