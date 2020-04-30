Lost Boy Entertainment: Born to Perform: Kameron Couch is Accomplishing Her Dreams at 13

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Everybody has dreams and ambitions they hope to accomplish within their lifetime.

Opportunities for success can seemingly come from anywhere. Some don't see success until late in their life. Others, like Michigan native Kameron Couch, find success as early as 13 years of age.

The young talent has been accomplishing her dreams since she was just 8 years old. Taking her first dance lessons at the age of 7, she was quickly moving on to winning national titles just the year after. Realizing her potential, Kameron and her family moved to Los Angeles, California so that she could train at a smaller, more prestigious studio. It was then that Kameron was signed to an agency and began getting jobs in LA.

During this time of training and schooling, Kameron had posted some videos of her dancing on YouTube. Those in charge of casting for Dancing With the Stars Jr saw the videos, and invited Kameron and her sisters to come in for an audition. After a callback and a few weeks of waiting, Kameron was notified that she was going to be on the show.

Through this opportunity, Kameron was given the opportunity to dance on the main Dancing With the Stars show on multiple occasions, and helped to propel her career immensely. Kameron tells us that "dancing on live television is where my heart felt the fullest, and I knew that I wanted to [dance] forever. I was born to perform."

Since then, Kameron has had a career in LA, going to castings in getting jobs in various forms of dancing and modeling. Through her perseverance and maturity beyond her years, Kameron has been able to make sacrifices in her life to chase her dreams. At just 13 years old, she has many young dancers already looking up to her, and many from the older population could learn from her work ethic as well.

You can find Kameron on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/kameron.couch/

Media contact information:

Name: Kameron Couch

Company: Kameron Couch

Email: jackzuckowskybusiness@gmail.com

Website: www.kameroncouch.com

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587810/Born-to-Perform-Kameron-Couch-is-Accomplishing-Her-Dreams-at-13