

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended sharply lower on Thursday as dismal euro zone economic data and fears of a deep recession due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment and triggered a sell-off almost across the board.



Still, stocks recorded their best month in since October 2015.



Although worries about the spread of the coronavirus slightly eased after positive reports about Gilead Sciences' drug remdesivir in the treatment of the virus infection, the impact of the pandemic on the global economy continue to weigh notwithstanding the massive stimulus measures announced by central banks and governments.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 2.03%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 3.5%, Germany's DAX tumbled 2.2% and France's CAC lost 2.12%, while Switzerland's SMI shed 2.39%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.



Denmark, Finland and Poland closed roughly flat, while Norway edged up slightly.



In the U.K. market, NMC Healthcare plunged 50% as the firm requested the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange. Royal Dutch Shell tumbled by about 11% after slashing its dividend by two thirds.



Hargreaves Lansdown declined 11.7%. TUI, Informa, Royal Bank, Standard Life, EasyJet, Aviva, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered lost 6 to 10%.



On the other hand, Reckitt Benckiser, Flutter Entertainment and The Sage Group gained 4%, 3.25% and 2.1%, respectively. Astrazeneca and Hikma Pharmaceutical also ended sharply higher.



In the German market, Munich Ruckevers tumbled more than 9%. Deutsche Bank, BASF, Volkswagen, Lufthansa, Siemens, Covestro, Allianz, BMW and Daimler lost 2.7 to 5.3%.



In France, Societe Generale lost more than 8.5%. Renault, ArcelorMittal, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe, Accor, Bouygues and STMicroElectronics shed 5 to 7%. Peugeot, Saint Gobain, Kering, Legrand and Safran also declined sharply.



The European Central Bank, which left the key interest rate unchanged at record low zero as expected, strengthened its liquidity supportive measures as the currency bloc contracted at the sharpest pace since 1995 as most of the member states introduced coronavirus containment measures.



Following its scheduled meeting on Thursday, the Governing Council of the ECB decided to ease the conditions on the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTRO. The bank lowered the interest rate on TLTRO operations to 50 basis points below the average interest rate.



In order to support liquidity conditions, a new series of non-targeted pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations, or PELTRO, will be conducted from May 2020.



Further, the ECB will continue its EUR 750 billion new pandemic emergency purchase programme in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions.



Moreover, net purchases under the asset purchase programme will continue at a monthly pace of EUR 20 billion, together with the purchases under the additional EUR 120 billion temporary envelope until the end of the year.



The council said it is fully prepared to increase the quantitative easing.



The euro area economy contracted at the sharpest pace since the series began in 1995 as member countries widely introduced coronavirus containment measures, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed.



Gross domestic product fell 3.8% sequentially in the first quarter, in contrast to a 0.1% rise in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was the biggest fall on record and larger than economists' forecast of 3.2%.



On a yearly basis, the economy shrank 3.3% after rising 1% in the fourth quarter. This was the sharpest drop since the third quarter of 2009. GDP was forecast to gain 0.1%.



Another flash report from Eurostat revealed inflation slowed to 0.4% in April from 0.7% a month earlier. Nonetheless, this was above forecast of 0.1%. The fall in inflation was largely driven by a 9.6% decrease in energy prices.



In a separate communiqué, Eurostat said the unemployment rate increased slightly to 7.4% in March from 7.3% in February. The rate was expected to climb to 7.7%.



Data from the Federal Employment Agency revealed the jobless rate in Germany rose to 5.8% in April from a near-record low of 5% in March.



Switzerland's retail sales fell a working-day and holiday adjusted 5.6% year-on-year and 6.2% from the previous month in March, Federal Statistical Office said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

