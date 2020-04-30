Homeless Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Xander Neff To Help Young Entrepreneurs Succeed

Xander Neff, who started his entrepreneurial journey having just $3 to his name to become an incredible social sensation and business owner; now wants to give back and help young people get started on their entrepreneur success story.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Xander wakes up every day, grateful for what he has and what he has learned along the way. At one point he was all he had, and he had to do the best with what he had. Living life homeless wasn't easy. He lived inside of his car for over 30 days with nothing more than $3 in his bank account. With so little to your name, you don't have many options. His vehicle was his shelter, his only home but life wasn't always like that. Just a year prior, he was successfully training dogs in the military until an awful injury ended that chapter of his life quickly.

Not having much to do, but still blessed to be alive and well, he decided to open up his phone and post some inspirational messages which landed him to getting noticed by another entrepreneur, later having his modeling career kick-off. His tall 6ft6 figure, and his body covered in tattoos, he appealed to the likings of many in the industry. In front of the cameras, he felt invisible, as if he could do and accomplish anything. He never pictured himself as the type to model, he's never even considered it but it was as if the job chose him. His confidence in front of the camera really stood out to professionals in the industry and this landed him with many jobs and opportunities to land on book covers and in numerous magazines. He knew at this moment that this job was meant for him. It was no mistake, he was there at the right place at the right time. Though homelessness wasn't something he was proud of, there's no way he would have gotten these opportunities without that first crucial step.

Now Xander wants to give advice to help you get started on your entrepreneur success story. Smile, smile, smile. Xander is always making sure to look happy and approachable. Who would want to listen or be around someone who looks like they aren't enjoying what they are doing, and hey, maybe you don't. If that's the case, maybe it's time to move onto something you will enjoy. Every second you spend on unnecessary work that's not going to take you to where you want to be is a waste of time. Think about the present, just as he does. What do you want now, focus on that, not what you want later. Start rolling those wheels and put your plan into action.

"What's stopping you from your dreams? Are other people in your ears telling you what you should and shouldn't be doing? Take a step back. Xander knows better than anyone that what you do, has to be for you and not others. Do what's in your best interest because once you're in it, it's going to become your reality. If you don't love what you are doing, you will struggle everyday feeling as if you are doing chores rather than a business that you created and you placed yourself into willingly. It's hard to block out opinions of those who you care about most, but you are your own person. You like your own things and you have your own opinions and ideas and that's what makes you, you. You think these entrepreneurs got to where they are because they thought the exact same as everyone else? Nope! Stay strong and stay positive, you can do anything if you work hard towards it." shares Xander.

Contact Information:

Name: Xander Neff

Social media info: https://hubzter.com/profile/Xander.fit/

Website: xander.fit

SOURCE: Xander Neff

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587757/Homeless-Veteran-Turned-Entrepreneur-Xander-Neff-To-Help-Young-Entrepreneurs-Succeed