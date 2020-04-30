

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK Consumer Healthcare has recalled Benefiber supplement powder due to possible green plastic pieces in product.



GSK has issued a voluntarily recall of five lots of Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder due to the potential for green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps to be present in the product.



GSK said that as of the date it has received one consumer complaint of a green particle observed inside a bottle of product. The company said there is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract if a consumer uses the product.



These lots were distributed from October 28, 2019 through January 21, 2020 within the US to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.



