Vulnerable communities like people held in prisons and jails are often most at risk during public health emergencies. They have fewer protections from an outbreak, and may face more significant fallout from any disruptions in daily life. Many of those arrested for crimes post bond in order to avoid time in prison before trial.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - During a national pandemic, many in law enforcement are concerned about packing their jails with many sick people and they want to protect inmates. Also, those arrested don't want to be infected by fellow prisoners during the worldwide pandemic.









With 35 years of experience as a bail bond agent, Cathy Crespo is a leading bail bond agency.

After getting arrested, many people seek a bond agent to avoid the risk of being in prison.

Cathy Crespo with A Aabbott and Cathy Bail Bonds has served Broward County for 35 years. Her expert knowledge as a bail bond agent comes from her many years of experience offering her bail bond service for signature bonds and bonds with payment plans to families. She understands how difficult it can be to understand the bond process. She is there to answer questions and help people through the entire process of posting a bond.

To better aid her customers, Catherine Crespo puts her focus on educating her clients on the laws that govern bail bonds. She makes sure that her customers fully understand what securing a bond means and what they are signing up for. Catherine charges the fees that are required and maintains full transparency with her customers during the process.

Catherine Crespo's office is at 1101 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33316 . Go to https://bondmeout.com for information.

Cathy opened A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds in 1985, just 9 years after moving to Broward County. Cathy Crespo has adapted to the laws that have changed for the bail industry several times, and that has made her a reliable resource for community members and other bail bondsmen in Florida. Cathy informs her customers and her colleagues of new laws and processes that bail bondsmen must follow.

Cathy now offers bail bond service 24 hours per day and 7 days per week across the nation. A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds is a Fort Lauderdale based company that provides bail bond services to those who need to bail out a loved one or themselves. They offer collateral bonds, signature bonds, and bonds with payment plans to Florida residents.

Cathy Crespo's years of experience have made her one of Florida's most trusted bail bond agents. People contact her from Broward, Palm Beach, and for Nationwide bail bond service.

For more information call 954-463-6363 or visit A Aabbott & Cathy online at www.bondmeout.com. One could also find A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bondmeout1

