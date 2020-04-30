Gratomic Inc.: CORRECTION: Gratomic Posts Updated Corporate Presentation on Its Website

This press release replaces the press release disseminated April 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM????? ET. The press release contained an incorrect link the first paragraph. The corrected press release is below:

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) is pleased to announce that it has posted a new corporate presentation on its website. To view the presentation, visit our website at https://gratomic.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Corporate-Presentation-April-2020-1.pdf. There was a technical glitch in the link provided in the press release issued at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products. We have a Joint Venture collaborating with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

