TAG, Inc. Announces Program with Free 60-Day Recovery Audits Starting May 1

SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / TAG, Inc., a leader in Procure-to-Pay optimization announces a free program to ease the financial burden health systems are undergoing during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Pay-It-Forward program will be offered for a period of 60-days to provide recovery audit services at no cost.

"This is our way of giving back. We are fortunate during these times to have job-security and I want to forward that on to our clients and any other health system in need," says CEO, John Weiss, Jr. "While hospitals are bleeding for revenue, we want to be there to provide it in the most selfless way I can think of. That's where this idea started."

The program will begin on May 1, 2020 and end on June 30, 2020.Participation requires no contract,no obligation after the 60 days. Health systems that sign up quicker will gain the most benefit. Finance and accounts payable (AP) leaders are encouraged to contact TAG as soon as possible to secure their participation.

"There is no catch. We are truly doing this to give back. I think it can be tough to grasp that concept, but we are here to help. Let us be there to replace anyone that may have been furloughed or simply act as a partner to generate cash during this time," states Misty Olsen, Business Solutions Consultant.

TAG, Inc. will generate their recoveries with no scope as the primary or secondary audit firm during this period. "We want to be there to recover as much money as possible, as fast as possible, in whatever capacity that means for each health system," continues Weiss.

Contact TAG, Inc. now to participate in their Pay-it-Forward program.

About Us

TAG, Inc., formerly The Audit Group, focuses on optimizing healthcare's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes. Starting with a comprehensive analysis of their client's procurement, invoicing, and payment data, TAG's analysts recover funds, discover trends, identify risk, and work with our clients to pinpoint root causes that stem from processes, people, and tools.

They then take the information and insight gained from analyzing data to create customized process-improvement road maps and increase efficiencies that address the unique needs of each healthcare system.

TAG is committed to advancing how healthcare P2P systems operate and Go Beyond Recovery in order to make that a reality. That's the TAG difference.

