Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867900 ISIN: US0311621009 Ticker-Symbol: AMG 
Xetra
30.04.20
17:35 Uhr
214,10 Euro
-3,30
-1,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
214,90217,4022:54
218,50218,9521:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMGEN INC214,10-1,52 %