

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.83 billion, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $1.99 billion, or $3.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 billion or $4.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $6.16 billion from $5.56 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.48 Bln. vs. $2.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.17 vs. $3.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.76 -Revenue (Q1): $6.16 Bln vs. $5.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.85 - $15.60 Full year revenue guidance: $25.0 - $25.6 Bln



