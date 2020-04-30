

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.6 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $147.1 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $264.3 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.71 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $264.3 Mln. vs. $246.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



