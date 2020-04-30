

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $69 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.26 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $69 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken