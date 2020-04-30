

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $41.4M, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $37.2M, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $43.6M or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $8.02 billion from $8.68 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $43.6M. vs. $38.9M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $8.02 Bln vs. $8.68 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

