

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA):



-Earnings: $21.68 million in Q4 vs. -$1.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $23.86 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Revenue: $81.11 million in Q4 vs. $53.21 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

