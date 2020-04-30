

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $313.13 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $301.74 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $716.08 million from $689.04 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $2.58 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $716.08 Mln vs. $689.04 Mln last year.



