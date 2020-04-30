Anzeige
WKN: A1H9DR ISIN: MHY2745C1021 Ticker-Symbol: G7L 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2020 | 23:05
Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website) and unitholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

April 30, 2020
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • GMLP 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/730072c2-dd60-41ea-8b56-d990c6c3601b)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)