Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.
Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website) and unitholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.
April 30, 2020
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- GMLP 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/730072c2-dd60-41ea-8b56-d990c6c3601b)
