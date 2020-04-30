Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese to Present at Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by President and CEO, Marco Romero, who will present at the NWR Small Cap Resources Virtual Conference.



Event: NWR Communications Virtual Small Cap Resources Conference

Presenting: Marco Romero, President and CEO

Time: 10:00 am AEST on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Melbourne, Australia time. (5:00 pm PDT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020)

Investors can register online to view the presentation using the following:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7cosHvuCT-yZqwgqNCLg7g

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au .

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company focused on the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. The Project will recycle historic mine tailings that host Europe's largest manganese deposit and result in an environmental remediation of this site. The European Union is emerging as a major electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN's goal is to become the preferred supplier of sustainably produced ultra-high-purity manganese products for the lithium-ion battery industry and for producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.

