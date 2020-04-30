

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO):



-Earnings: -$9.28 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.70 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$47.49 in Q1 vs. -$3.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Concho Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142 million or $0.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $0.92 billion in Q1 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.



