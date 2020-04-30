

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):



-Earnings: $17 million in Q3 vs. -$581 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$1.99 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $257 million or $0.85 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share -Revenue: $4.18 billion in Q3 vs. $3.67 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.25 - $4.45



