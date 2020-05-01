

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 0.2 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.4 percent in March.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, sank 0.1 percent on year - also missing expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and down from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Individually, annual prices were up for food, housing, furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation. Prices were down for fuel, communications and education.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI fell 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken