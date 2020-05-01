

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members if the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board acknowledged that the global Covid-19 pandemic was causing considerable damage to economies around the world, minutes from the central bank's emergency meeting on March 16 revealed on Friday - and that immediate action was needed to provide relief.



Japanese exports have taken a major hit from the virus, which has caused a sharp drop in overseas demand, the minutes showed.



After battling deflation for years, the BoJ is now carefully watching as the annual rate for consumer prices begins to evaporate, thanks in part to plummeting crude oil prices.



At the meeting, the BoJ enhanced its massive monetary policy easing, in addition to coordinated measures with other leading central banks, to tackle the financial market downturn caused by the concerns over coronavirus outbreak.



