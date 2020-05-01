

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.(BA) said it will not seek additional funding through the capital markets or the U.S. government options after successfully raising $25 billion in a bond offering Thursday.



The bond offering includes seven tranches with maturities that range from three to 40 years, the company said.



'We're pleased with the response to our bond offering today, which is one of several steps we're taking to keep liquidity flowing through our business and the 17,000 companies in our industry's supply chain,' Boeing said in a statement.



In mid-April, major US airlines agreed to general terms with the U.S. Treasury regarding their participation in the Payroll Support Program that would prevent layoffs in the airline industry hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Donald Trump last month signed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill that reportedly includes $25 billion in direct aid to passenger airlines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de