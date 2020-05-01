AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-May-2020 / 06:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 30/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.5203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42543431 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 61590 EQS News ID: 1034803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2020 00:19 ET (04:19 GMT)