Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Vesting of the 2016 performance share plan awards 01-May-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 1 May 2020 Polymetal International plc Vesting of the 2016 performance share plan awards Polymetal announces that 2016 share awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), part of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan, have vested. During the four-year performance period ending 28 April 2020 for the PSP awards made in 2016, Polymetal achieved a positive absolute Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") of 107.9% and outperformed a median TSR of 49.7% of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents. As a result, Polymetal ranked 7th by TSR out of 45 index participants. Accordingly, the 2016 performance share awards have partially vested with 89.7% of the total awards being granted, which includes 75.9% vesting percentage based on the TSR performance and additional share awards for the dividend equivalent paid during the 4-year performance period. 1,407,784 ordinary shares were issued and distributed to 267 participants of the PSP on 30 April 2020, representing 0.30% of the Company's increased share capital. The newly issued shares have a market value of US$28.6 million, based on the closing price as of 30 April 2020. "In its third year our PSP programme rewards performance of Polymetal's employees which have significantly contributed to strong shareholder returns", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. Performance Share Plan Under the PSP, awards are released following a four-year performance period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to certain performance measures being met. The vesting of awards is based on the Company's TSR measured against the TSR of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents, as well as the Company's absolute TSR over the same performance period. The vesting conditions were set as follows: ? 0% vests for below median performance; ? 20% vests at median performance; ? 100% vests at top decile performance and above; and ? Straight line vesting in between median and top decile. ? No award vests if an absolute TSR is negative even if performance is above median. No consideration is payable for the vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. In certain cases of Good Leaver Circumstances, the award will usually vest as normal in accordance with the terms of the award. Alternatively, the Board may determine that the award will vest immediately. For more details on the PSP, please see Polymetal's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com [1]. Further to the 2016 award vesting, shares transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") are presented in the table below: Name Position Number of Additional Shares Total shares share awards granted sharehold vested for dividend under 2016 ing of equivalents PSP award employee following vesting of 2016 award Vitaly Director 36,797 6,694 43,491 3,327,768 Nesis Vitaly PDMR 13,210 2,402 15,612 78,590 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 10,403 1,893 12,296 65,000 Trushin Roman PDMR 9,435 1,717 11,152 52,986 Shestakov Pavel PDMR 11,347 2,064 13,411 88,818 Danilin Igor PDMR 7,572 1,378 8,950 54,169 Kapshuk Valery PDMR 12,228 2,224 14,452 266,528 Tsyplakov Maxim PDMR 10,190 1,854 12,044 61,382 Nazimok Further to the 2016 award vesting, outstanding awards under the PSP are: Name Position Outstanding awards 2016 PSP Total number under 2016-2020 awards of PSP release outstanding awards under the PSP Vitaly Nesis Director 247,049 48,507 198,542 Vitaly PDMR 101,182 17,413 83,769 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 80,171 13,714 66,457 Trushin Roman PDMR 78,866 12,438 66,428 Shestakov Pavel Danilin PDMR 83,807 14,958 68,849 Igor Kapshuk PDMR 63,232 9,982 53,250 Valery PDMR 84,889 16,119 68,770 Tsyplakov Maxim Nazimok PDMR 82,084 13,433 68,651 Applications have been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and UKLA on the official list and awarded shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 6 May 2020. The total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 471,791,037 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one vote. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley & 8000 Europe Co. Limited Internationa l plc Marcus Jackson Andrew Foster Jamil Miah Richard Brown Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 James Stearns Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 1 May 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Nesis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Shares granted 0.00 43,491 0.00 under 2016 PSP award

