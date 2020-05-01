AQSE Growth Market (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 01-May-2020 / 07:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 7:30am 01/05/2020 following the release of the company announcement. SulNOx Group Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SNOX ISIN: GB00BJVQQP66 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 61591 EQS News ID: 1034811 End of Announcement EQS News Service

