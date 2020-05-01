

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY):



-Earnings: -$14 million in Q1 vs. -$289 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $23 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.13 per share -Revenue: $1.55 billion in Q1 vs. $1.64 billion in the same period last year.



