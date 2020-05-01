Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
30.04.20
08:08 Uhr
38,250 Euro
+0,150
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.05.2020 | 10:58
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

1 May 2020

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, which was announced on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2020, expected to be on or after 3 June 2020.

-ENDS-


For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire