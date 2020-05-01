GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Enables Same Day ACH Payment Option

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTC PINK:GRBX) ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is making same day ACH payment options available on its proprietary Blockchain ecosystem. GreenBox saw the need when it recognized that some of its clients struggled with managing their cashflow in recent months Subsequent COVID-19-related restraints further inspired GreenBox to invest its time and resources to develop a unique solution for its clients. GreenBox recognizes that a business's response to inventory is already challenged by time and resources but are near impossible to manage now. Unique business challenges and opportunities require new tools to control cash flow. Recognizing this need, GreenBox's platform now integrates faster ACH payment engine, enabling premium ACH service called "Same Day ACH."

Typically, an ACH issued before a day's cutoff time (typically 6pm EST), is received in an individual client's bank account the following morning. Now, approved GreenBox clients can opt to receive an ACH within the same business day, provided funds are requested prior to 11am EST. Now, an ACH request can be fully realized in the span of a few hours. This service is now fully automated and integrated into GreenBox's proprietary technology platform.

"GreenBox clients can now request funds from their account in the morning and see it land in their bank account that same day, hours later," said Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman for GreenBox. "This is exceptionally beneficial for our clients, as it allows them to wire out a payment to a vendor or take advantage of a same-day opportunity. We continue to make our platform the most robust, fastest and most streamlined payment infrastructure in the industry. Same-Day ACH is an integral part of delivering on the plan."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

