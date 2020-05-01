Euromoney has concluded that shareholder value is best served by continuing to own its Asset Management segment, following a strategic review instigated in September 2019. The focus is on bringing it back into growth, with opportunities to develop new products and leverage data already captured. It is now very unlikely that events scheduled for the group's Q4 will take place. These are now excised from our forecasts, with a £34m top-line impact. Further cost actions are being taken and the group remains on a strong financial footing. Interims are now set for 4 June.

