Target's Q320 update shows its portfolio of high-quality, purpose-built care homes continuing to grow and perform well, with quarterly dividend payments maintained. The current pandemic presents a significant near-term challenge to the sector but does not change the underlying demographic-driven fundamentals while highlighting its critical role in supporting the NHS and the importance of long-term investment.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken