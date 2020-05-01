Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 262.79p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.69p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---