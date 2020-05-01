

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Beijing as a retaliatory measure for the coronavirus outbreak.



Bleak U.S. data released overnight and coronavirus worries helped to limit the downside to some extent.



Spot gold dropped 0.7 percent to $1,682.40 per ounce, after having declined nearly 2 percent on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,680.70 per ounce.



Trump said on Thursday that his concerns about China's role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus were taking priority for now over his efforts to build on an initial trade agreement with Beijing.



As global coronavirus infections passed 3.25 million, Trump said at a White House event that he has seen evidence to substantiate the theory that the deadly virus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



The president of the European Commission backed calls for an investigation into the origin of the new coronavirus and said China should be involved in the process.



The global cases of the Covid -19 disease have surged to 32,57,996, and a total of 2,33,416 have succumbed from the deadly virus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken