WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Berlin
30.04.20
08:05 Uhr
32,100 Euro
+0,690
+2,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,17031,07030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2020 | 13:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

1 MAY 2020

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 30 April 2020, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,338,821 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,338,821.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

