

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $84.8 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $71.3 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $70.1 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $663.3 million from $695.5M last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $70.1 Mln. vs. $81.0M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $663.3 Mln vs. $695.5M last year.



