

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $715 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $560 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $648 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $4.10 billion from $3.88 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $648 Mln. vs. $582 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $4.10 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

