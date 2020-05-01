Real Life Real Crime Team Opens Tiger King, Don Lewis, Cold Case

Working to solve case of Don Lewis' disappearance

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / On April 13, 2020 the duo of Woody Overton and Jim Rathmann of the podcast Real Life Real Crime formally announced they would be investigating the disappearance of Don Lewis, the cold case featured in the recent NETFLIX documentary series Tiger King.

The investigation is well underway revealing new insights into the Don Lewis cold case!

Last week's podcast, "What Happened to Don Lewis?" marked the first in the series. The chilling and mind-blowing insights provided by the ex-wife of Kenny Farr, Don Lewis's former right-hand man, was downloaded over 15,000 times in the first 48 hours of release and offers details every Tiger King fan will want to hear. This episode can be found at: https://realliferealcrime.com/podcast/9-what-happened-to-don-lewis/

Jim is about to blow this case wide open! The next episode titled "What Happened to Don Lewis? - Part 2" builds on the shocking revelations uncovered in new interviews and sheds light on the odd behaviors of those closest to Don at the time of his disappearance. Part 2 will be released globally on May 2nd.

"The greatest thing brought on by Tiger King is exposing the true tragedy of what happened to Don Lewis. His family deserves closure. We are not going to stop working this until the case is solved," said Jim Rathmann.

With over 50 years collective experience at all levels of law enforcement - federal, state and local levels - the Real Life Real Crime duo have created one of the fastest growing and most impactful podcasts series in the True Crime genre. This is highlighted by:

Close to 2 million downloads since inception 12 months ago

A dedicated and growing fanbase over 60K large on social media

Being named by Podcast Magazine as the number one podcast in the world for March.

Real Life Real Crime is an award-winning weekly podcast hosted by Woody Overton and Jim Rathmann. In each show, Woody and Jim go in-depth into cases they have worked personally to give the audience their exclusive perspective and personal knowledge of real cases they worked during their careers.

ABOUT JIM "THE HITMAN" RATHMANN

Jim Rathmann is a graduate of the Federal Law Enforcement Academy as well as the United States Secret Service Academy.

While in the U.S. Secret Service, he protected President Barack Obama and family, Vice President Joe Biden and family, Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Vice President Candidate Paul Ryan along with numerous Presidents and Prime Ministers from all around the world.

Prior to the U.S. Secret Service, he graduated from the Louisiana State University Law Enforcement Academy where he worked as a detective for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

He has also served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer with the 82nd Airborne as a Captain and has been awarded the Bronze Star in combat (Afghanistan).

Jim was a celebrated student-athlete. During his outstanding football career at LSU he won the 2003 BCS National Championship - among numerous other championships and awards.

Jim holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology/Criminology and a Master's Degree in Homeland Security.

ABOUT WOODY OVERTON

Woody Overton has dedicated his life to protecting and serving.

As a young man, Woody enlisted in the United States Army National Guard where he became a sergeant and a chemical biological warfare specialist.

Woody studied criminal justice at the University of Tennessee and Southeastern Louisiana University, ultimately graduating from Louisiana State University Law enforcement Academy.

Woody, began his colorful career with the Livingston Sheriff's Office and quickly rose through the ranks from street patrol, to being an integral member of the Special Response Team, to a major crime homicide and rape detective and became the first person in LPSO to graduate from the Texas Department of Public Safety Polygraph School.

While in law enforcement, Woody has conducted numerous joint investigations with Federal Agencies including the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshal, Secret Service, D.H.S., A.T.F. and U.S. Border Patrol.

He ultimately became a Criminal Investigator II and polygraphist for the Louisiana State Police.

In 2013, Woody retired from the Louisiana State Police. HE maintains his polygraph license and is Board Certified by the Louisiana State Polygraph Board (# 414).

Woody is a successful author and narrator. Throughout his life Woody has been known for his unique approach to handling situations, story-telling, hard work, and knack for reading people.

