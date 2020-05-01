Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852552 ISIN: US1667641005 Ticker-Symbol: CHV 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:00 Uhr
83,72 Euro
-3,27
-3,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,2584,7630.04.
83,5684,2230.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEVRON
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEVRON CORPORATION83,72-3,76 %