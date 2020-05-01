

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $66.09 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $68.49 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216.54 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $294.59 million from $282.21 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $216.54 Mln. vs. $201.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $294.59 Mln vs. $282.21 Mln last year.



