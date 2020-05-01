StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Provides an Update on Testing for COVID-19 In the USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today updated its progress on its COVID-19 testing in the USA. The Company offers the PCR-based nucleic acid tests as well qualitative antibody testing. Quantitative antibody testing will be added once fully validated and approved.

Update:

Testing is beginning, with acceptance of initial orders

Initial interest received is for in excess of 250,000 tests

Tests will be priced between US$49.99 - US$125.

Antibody testing

The Company will approach antibody testing as a two-step process. The initial test will be the qualitative IgM/IgG test. For all positive results, the Company will reflex to a second antibody test, this time the quantitative IgG test. "This is about providing as accurate a set of results as we currently can while we, as society, determine both the spread of the disease as well as who has developed antibodies to it" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "The two tests, with sensitivity and specificity in the high 90's, in combination, is estimated to provide a Positive Predictive Value of 99%. This is the approach major centers are taking and is part of the FDA narrative, and will place us amongst the leaders in the approach to reliable testing".

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 discrete cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

r greco @stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587939/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Provides-an-Update-on-Testing-for-COVID-19-In-the-USA