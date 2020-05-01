Moilina Neruda: The Need for Internet Speed- How COVID-19 has Created New Demand for Investment in 5G Technology

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The race towards 5G internet technology adoption has shifted as the need for faster internet speed has surged during the COVID-19 panndemic. With more employees working remotely according to World Health Organization guidelines and a drastic increase of daily video conferencing along with students relying on virtual learning realities, Communication Service Providers are working overtime. Performance demands are placing 5G in the position to reach more markets than ever before.

Preparing for early adoption

The groundwork for the early adoption of 5G is being prepared on a global scale as governments make the necessary economic and infrastructural changes to accommodate the promising new technology.

In the US, amid the surging demands for streaming and bandwidth, the Federal Communications Commission has temporarily increased broadband capacities for the next 60 days to accommodate surges in consumption.

FCC Chairman Ajit Paid has also announced a $9 billion dollar fund in Decemer of last year that would prepare rural America for 5G infrastructure. The US government is also setting aside $10 billion to satellite providers to fast track the development of 5G C-band spectrum by 2023 .

China is slightly ahead of the race towards deployment, as it has already used 5G to monitor population temperatures and agregate piles of data that 4G couldn't. An additional program was also launched at a hospital in Wuhan as 5G-powered robots have been placed on the front lines of the deadly virus.

100 Times Faster than 4G

Europe is the prime use case that would indicate why 5G is the stepping stone to free an abundance of industries from the limitations of the current 4G speeds. Governments have had to prioritize by requesting content providers Youtube, Amazon Prime and Netflix to reduce their effective streaming quality to lessen the broadband loads. Priority is being given to critical services such as business-related CRM,s VPN's and SAAS tools and education-related services.

Investing in 5G will essentially be enabling governments to provide enough broadband for all purposes, businesses whether essential or entertainment driven without having to rigorously control traffic and prioritize.

Users on their end can stream with ease and stability as a variety of industries can benefit from 5G's capabilities which is 100 times faster while also eliminating the need for cable-based connections.

Investing in the future of information technology

Although COVID-19 has caused a surge in bandwidth consumption, pandemic or not the future rests in endless possibilities around ubiquitous computing and the need for 5G to keep up with real-time for users that are increasingly multi-screen streamers. By 2045, 5G networks are projected to generate $13.2 trillion in global sales. The industries poised to majorly benefit from the tech are manufacturing, information and communication, retail, public services and construction.

This translates to the potential increase of "smart factories", as the internet of things takes over major sectors and the demands of major data storage. It could also mean a big change for virtual and augmented reality tech with more speed to bolster performance.

Investors are making the push towards the fintech and innovative communication , even in developing countries and emerging markets across Latin America and Africa. Although 5G adoption may be a slower process in emerging economies, the ease of establishing new 5G grids by PSC's is largely due to the lack of existing or legacy infrastructure.

Moilina Neruda is an experienced investment firm that prides itself on setting up new opportunites for investment in real estate, energy and fintech. Managing partner Jan Neruda says, "we believe that the future is in 5G networks that can provide the capacities and speed needed for a world that is evolving to remote employment, IOT services and greater demand for content streaming. This is where our investors will see the highest revenues with a persistent cash flow".The firm has previously invested in highly lucrative fintech funds such as the " M- Wallet " in Morocco, facilitating the ability to receive funds and pay for services in rural areas.

The possibilities of 5G tech adoption across global markets are endless and are likely to remain a consistent need even after pandemic lockdowns subside and normal business activity resumes. Investors are lining up behind the tech, and it is only a matter of time before adoption takes hold of our data and tech usage on a daily basis.

Contact:

Jan Neruda

Managing Partner at Moilina Neruda

Jan@moilinaneruda.com

http://www.moilinaneruda.com

SOURCE: Moilina Neruda

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587932/The-Need-for-Internet-Speed-How-COVID-19-has-Created-New-Demand-for-Investment-in-5G-Technology