

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):



-Earnings: -$1.28 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q1 vs. $2.04 billion in the same period last year.



