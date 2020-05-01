

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):



-Earnings: -$0.61 billion in Q1 vs. $2.35 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q1 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 billion or $0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $56.16 billion in Q1 vs. $63.63 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken