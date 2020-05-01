Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.05.2020 | 13:58
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet March

PR Newswire

London, May 1

31/03/2020

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet.

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

Or viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162790/UKML_Factsheet___March_2020.pdf


For further information, please contact:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

