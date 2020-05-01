Penny Karabey, New York's Favourite Colorful Style Expert of Luxury Next Season Goes Candid

Fashion, style, and luxury are not everyone's cup of tea. To even be a recognized face in these businesses requires familiarity with the nuances of the industry standards and an artistic perception that is balanced. Penny Karabey, the owner and Creative Director for Luxury Next Season, not only has an eye for detail as she makes some crucial choices every day about luxury, fashion, and style but also knows how to stand out from the crowd and make a noise



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / For many years now, Penny has dedicated her time and craft to bring the rarest and most sought after luxury fashion pieces to the New York market. Running since 2006, Luxury Next Season has provided the latest and most trendy valuables in luxury fashion.

As she makes handpicked selections for her clients every day, Penny Karabey understands creating a fine between trends and choices. "The biggest part of my job is interacting with our customers, I have created a community via our social media through which I engage with our customers daily, regarding new pieces we stock, the latest trends or my style which is reflected in the buying I do for Luxury Next Season," contends Penny.

On intricacies behind not using "Black' in her pieces, she tells, "You will notice I stock very little in black, I believe that my business is the ultimate reflection of me, therefore I do not stock anything I would not personally buy. I do not make choices for LNS purely based on profits as many other businesses do, I consider what is best for my customers and what they would appreciate and be drawn to the same way I would be. I think that has been a key element to my success. Before Luxury Next Season I wore many hats! I was a wife, I became a certified fitness instructor as well as a jewelry designer for a few private label brands."

As she throws light on her expansion strategies, Penny Karabey explains, "I have always had many projects going at once, I am a serial entrepreneur! As for the expansion of Luxury Next Season, we will continue to strengthen our customer base and following through social media engagement as we have always done. It has proven to be very effective. Also, I am constantly networking, both digitally and at events, and during Fashion Week, this has been instrumental in our growth. Lastly, we have recently begun collaborating with some influencers and trendsetters which has certainly boosted notoriety and our following, resulting in new customers. One such influencer and Youtuber is Melissa Soldera from Montreal. She has an amazing taste of fashion and is a trustable fashionista.

